Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Gap Down to $2.46

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.46. Office Depot shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 7,297,285 shares changing hands.

ODP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.50.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Office Depot Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Office Depot’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Office Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Office Depot by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Office Depot by 12.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,006,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 109,100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 535.3% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Office Depot by 175.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 142,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 91,083 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

