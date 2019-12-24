Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives $57.40 Average PT from Analysts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.53.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,009.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.54 per share, with a total value of $227,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,784.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 40,900 shares of company stock worth $1,620,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. State Street Corp boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 39.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,677,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386,180 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,311,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,002,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,383,000 after purchasing an additional 28,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,014,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,674,719. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.57.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

