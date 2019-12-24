Niobio Cash Trading 42.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $72,049.00 and approximately $317.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded up 42.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

