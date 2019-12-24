Nike’s (NKE) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their overweight rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $110.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $101.00. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Nike’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NKE. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.37.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $100.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.80. Nike has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nike will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 122,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $11,303,179.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 592,374 shares of company stock valued at $54,907,589. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 6,608.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,205,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,753 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 13.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

