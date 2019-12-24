Nick Mitchell Buys 3,130 Shares of Renergen Limited Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 (ASX:RLT) Stock

Renergen Limited Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 (ASX:RLT) insider Nick Mitchell purchased 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$12.50 ($8.87) per share, with a total value of A$39,125.00 ($27,748.23).

Renergen Limited Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 stock traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting A$1.50 ($1.06). The company had a trading volume of 38,739 shares. The stock has a market cap of $168.39 million and a PE ratio of -3.18. Renergen Limited Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 has a 1 year low of A$0.72 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of A$1.35 ($0.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.40, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.97.

Get Renergen Limited Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 alerts:

Renergen Limited Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 Company Profile

Renergen Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the alternative and renewable energy businesses in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa. The company explores for, develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas and liquefied helium for use in the industrial user, liquid fuel substitution, helium, and power generation markets.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Renergen Limited Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renergen Limited Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.