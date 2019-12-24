NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Receives $48.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXRT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 108,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.37. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $4.34. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 63.01%. The company had revenue of $46.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 58.51%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

