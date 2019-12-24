Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given “Hold” Rating at Nomura

Nomura restated their hold rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $330.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Huber Research cut shares of Netflix from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $371.86.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $333.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Netflix has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The company has a market capitalization of $145.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.29, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total transaction of $11,042,414.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,061 shares in the company, valued at $11,042,414.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 64.9% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

