Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.49

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.49 and traded as high as $3.87. Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 12,892 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

The stock has a market cap of $214.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.05 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.20% and a negative net margin of 81.29%. Analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 377,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

