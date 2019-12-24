Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Trading 7.3% Higher

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) shares rose 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.49 and last traded at $17.06, approximately 1,429,601 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 814,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.02.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Kim Sablich sold 2,585 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $41,928.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,676.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 121,906 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $1,572,587.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,887,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,448,814.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,046,099 shares of company stock worth $61,228,506 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 134.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 28,941 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,350,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,371,000 after buying an additional 1,843,943 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

