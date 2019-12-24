MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.11

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.11 and traded as high as $9.19. MVC Capital shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

MVC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group set a $13.00 price target on MVC Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MVC Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.65 million, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooperman Leon G lifted its stake in MVC Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,664,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 357,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MVC Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,950,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MVC Capital by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MVC Capital by 5.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

