MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

MVC Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. MVC Capital has a payout ratio of 73.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MVC Capital to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.9%.

Get MVC Capital alerts:

MVC stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.16. 124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,491. MVC Capital has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.65 million, a PE ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 13.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MVC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MVC Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for MVC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.