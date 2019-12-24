Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.95

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.95 and traded as high as $9.35. Mullen Group shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 207,719 shares.

MTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.19.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.95. The stock has a market cap of $961.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Mullen Group Ltd will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -365.85%.

About Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

