Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $283.60

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.60 and traded as high as $323.20. Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at $320.00, with a volume of 198,664 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on MGAM. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 319.29 ($4.20).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 288.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 262.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49.

In related news, insider Helen Bunch purchased 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £2,967.07 ($3,903.01). Also, insider Laurence Mulliez purchased 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.67) per share, for a total transaction of £14,842.80 ($19,524.86).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

