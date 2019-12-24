Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Moody’s earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the business services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Moody’s’ score:

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.06. 564,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,720. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $240.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.82.

In related news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,532,159.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,543 shares in the company, valued at $18,871,566.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

