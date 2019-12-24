MonetaryUnit 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $446.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittylicious and Upbit. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $446.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 177,970,176 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

