Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,935 ($25.45).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNDI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,020 ($26.57) to GBX 1,915 ($25.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,910 ($25.12) to GBX 2,025 ($26.64) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of MNDI traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,765 ($23.22). 574,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,682.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,658.59. Mondi has a one year low of GBX 1,484 ($19.52) and a one year high of £1,702.50 ($2,239.54). The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

