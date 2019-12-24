Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.40.

NYSE:MWK opened at $5.00 on Friday. Mohawk Group has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.52.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.80 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,557,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,825,000.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

