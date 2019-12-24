Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives $14.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mitek Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Mitek Systems stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.59. 370,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,839. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $305.37 million, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 million. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,868 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $36,668.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,385 shares of company stock valued at $101,466. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 12,019.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth about $98,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

