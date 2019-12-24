Midas Gold (TSE:MAX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.59

Shares of Midas Gold Corp (TSE:MAX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and traded as high as $0.59. Midas Gold shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 88,508 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.66. The firm has a market cap of $162.29 million and a PE ratio of -24.58.

Midas Gold (TSE:MAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Midas Gold Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, antimony, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset is the Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

