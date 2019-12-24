Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MCHP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.06.

MCHP opened at $104.98 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.366 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Microchip Technology by 80.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 276.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

