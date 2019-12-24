MenaPay Reaches Market Cap of $1.26 Million (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Hanbitco, ABCC and Dcoin. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $415,765.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00184297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01195914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119312 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,349,670 tokens. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, ABCC, Sistemkoin and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

