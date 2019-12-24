Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.32. Matador Resources reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Matador Resources.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTDR. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 10,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $139,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 33,250 shares of company stock worth $468,854 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 4.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 64,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 454,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 191,063 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,054 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,832,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,404,000 after purchasing an additional 288,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

MTDR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.60. 64,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,154. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.05.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.