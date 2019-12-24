Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives $100.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.90.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.60. The company had a trading volume of 30,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,865. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $74.30 and a 1-year high of $113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.59 and a 200 day moving average of $101.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 110.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.