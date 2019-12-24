Manz (ETR:M5Z) Shares Down 3.1%

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z)’s stock price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €20.20 ($23.49) and last traded at €20.40 ($23.72), 14,743 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.05 ($24.48).

The stock has a market capitalization of $157.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About Manz (ETR:M5Z)

Manz AG manufactures and sells high-tech equipment in Germany and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Solar; Electronics; Energy Storage; Contract Manufacturing; and Service segments. The Solar segment provides production solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

