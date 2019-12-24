MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.31, 3,648,267 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 2,375,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.90.

The firm has a market cap of $270.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the second quarter worth about $33,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MannKind by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MannKind by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

