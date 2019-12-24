MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading 5.5% Higher

MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14, 451,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 361,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In other news, insider Berrie David 1,360,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 268.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,671,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after buying an additional 1,217,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in MAG Silver by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 730,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 193,878 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 995.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

