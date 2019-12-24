Lunyr 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.28 Million (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Lunyr has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00012031 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, BigONE, Liqui and BiteBTC. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $2.28 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00184461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.01193190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025326 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00119347 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, BiteBTC, Upbit, Huobi, Gate.io, Bittrex, Binance, YoBit, HitBTC and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

