Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.79

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.79 and traded as high as $7.86. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 476,809 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.70 to C$8.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.70 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.75.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.79.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$711.21 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total transaction of C$149,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$753,460. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley sold 44,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total transaction of C$303,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at C$675,220.

About Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.