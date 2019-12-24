Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LOMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.17.

Get Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina alerts:

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $874.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.12 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.