Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.80

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.80 and last traded at $46.78, with a volume of 2094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.62.

LOGI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price target on shares of Logitech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.85.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $719.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.70 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 26.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Logitech International SA will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 4,101 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $163,916.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,402,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,054,361.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,536.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,762 shares of company stock worth $7,151,793. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 55,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Logitech International by 27.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Logitech International by 20.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

