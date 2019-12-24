Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.49

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.49 and traded as high as $63.75. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $63.42, with a volume of 47,851,256 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.67) to GBX 56 ($0.74) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.80) to GBX 66 ($0.87) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 65.27 ($0.86).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 56.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 182,112 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £100,161.60 ($131,756.91). Also, insider Sara V. Weller purchased 32,988 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

