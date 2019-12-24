Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Livongo Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Livongo Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Livongo Health.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.77 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 119.92% and a negative net margin of 43.59%. The company’s revenue was up 148.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS.

LVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livongo Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Livongo Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

LVGO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 816,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,836. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.60. Livongo Health has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $45.68.

In related news, Director Christopher Bischoff bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the third quarter worth $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. 18.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

