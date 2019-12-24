Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Shares Gap Up to $10.87

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.94, but opened at $10.87. Lions Gate Entertainment shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 78,797 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LGF.A shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

