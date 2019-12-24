Linfinity (LFC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Linfinity (CURRENCY:LFC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Linfinity has a total market capitalization of $136,814.00 and approximately $23,396.00 worth of Linfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linfinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Linfinity has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Linfinity Token Profile

Linfinity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 905,666,529 tokens. Linfinity’s official Twitter account is @linfinitytoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linfinity is www.linfinity.io

Buying and Selling Linfinity

Linfinity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

