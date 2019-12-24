Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.20.

LGND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 188.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,763.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

LGND traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $105.84. 245,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,094. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.14 and its 200-day moving average is $105.09. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $84.45 and a 12 month high of $144.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 32.96 and a current ratio of 33.15. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 388.69% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

