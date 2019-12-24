Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.39

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.39 and traded as high as $6.76. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 32,997 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%.
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
