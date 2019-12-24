Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.39

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.39 and traded as high as $6.76. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 32,997 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USA. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 62.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.