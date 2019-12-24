Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.69. Libbey shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 4,326 shares.

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.22 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Libbey by 9.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Libbey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Libbey in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Libbey by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 511,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Libbey in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000.

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

