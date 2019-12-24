LEOcoin (LEO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,321.00

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One LEOcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Bit-Z, C-CEX and LEOxChange. LEOcoin has a market cap of $853,498.00 and $1,321.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LEOcoin has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,311.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.31 or 0.01769826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.40 or 0.02605996 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00559741 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00635292 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00054489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013784 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 233,314,538 coins and its circulating supply is 232,985,858 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, LEOxChange, TOPBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.