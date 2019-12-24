Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.85

Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $2.16. Laura Ashley shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 794,888 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $15.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.87.

About Laura Ashley (LON:ALY)

Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.

