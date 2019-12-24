Lamden (TAU) Price Reaches $0.0187 on Top Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $12,451.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can now be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, HitBTC, Bilaxy and IDEX. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 24% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00034988 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00001017 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, HitBTC, DEx.top and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

