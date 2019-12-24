Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Receives $75.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE LW traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.52. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.21.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 1,426.55% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.84%.

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $99,778.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,993.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4,046.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

