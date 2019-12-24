L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.78

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and traded as low as $5.74. L S Starrett shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 100 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94.
L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.11 million during the quarter. L S Starrett had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 2.75%.
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
