L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.78

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and traded as low as $5.74. L S Starrett shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94.

L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.11 million during the quarter. L S Starrett had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 2.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in L S Starrett by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of L S Starrett by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of L S Starrett by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of L S Starrett by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 318,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of L S Starrett by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

L S Starrett Company Profile (NYSE:SCX)

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

