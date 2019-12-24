Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.89

Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.89 and traded as low as $1.51. Koss shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 20 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KOSS. TheStreet lowered Koss from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Koss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.23%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Koss stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Koss at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

