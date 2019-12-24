Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.61

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.61 and last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 42950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.13.

RDSMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke DSM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.