Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Lowered to $37.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Knight Equity initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a positive rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.08.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of KNX opened at $35.34 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 121,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $4,665,446.40. Also, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,198. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $51,927,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,097.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,082 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,266,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,534,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,076,000 after acquiring an additional 467,967 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.