Klimatas (KTS) Trading Up 107.8% This Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Klimatas has a market cap of $10,061.00 and approximately $1,141.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 107.8% higher against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

