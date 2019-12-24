Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Trading Up 8.4%

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) shares shot up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.80, 3,988 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 51,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43.
Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:KFS)
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.
Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.