Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Trading Up 8.4%

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) shares shot up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.80, 3,988 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 51,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 217,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

