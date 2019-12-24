KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 651.82 ($8.57).

Several research analysts have weighed in on KAZ shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.80) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

KAZ traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.07) on Monday, hitting GBX 534.20 ($7.03). The company had a trading volume of 951,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,000. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.41. KAZ Minerals has a 1 year low of GBX 375.30 ($4.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 505.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 494.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76.

In other KAZ Minerals news, insider Lynda Armstrong purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.24) per share, for a total transaction of £7,960 ($10,470.93).

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

