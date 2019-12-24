Kava Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00013545 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $8.91 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00181999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.35 or 0.01174359 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025534 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00116819 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

