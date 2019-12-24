Just Eat PLC (LON:JE) Receives GBX 778.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Just Eat PLC (LON:JE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 782.54 ($10.29).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JE. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Just Eat from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Just Eat from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Just Eat from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 935 ($12.30) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Just Eat alerts:

Shares of LON:JE traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 808 ($10.63). The stock had a trading volume of 3,722,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. Just Eat has a one year low of GBX 566.60 ($7.45) and a one year high of GBX 833.14 ($10.96). The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 139.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 761.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 696.74.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.